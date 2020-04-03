What to watch at home – our ultimate guide to streaming in the time of Coronavirus

The phrase "these are unprecedented times" has become common parlance over the last few weeks. There are, however, few other expressions that correctly describe just how huge the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has had on our day-to-day lives. Many of us are stuck at home – and that's left us with a whole lot of time on our hands. What better way to spend that time than with a good movie or TV show? The bigger question, then, is what to watch in these unprecedented times?

With that in mind, we thought it best to bring together all our favourite listicles in the hope of helping you find what to watch tonight, tomorrow, or whenever you feel like. We cover streaming services – including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus – as well as some more general lists, such as best feel-good movies. There's something for everyone in our ultimate guide to streaming in the time of Coronavirus.

Netflix

The 30 best Netflix movies

Netflix has never been more vital to our lives than right now. The long-going streaming service offers a wonderful array of movies.

The 30 best Netflix shows

Netflix also has some really, really good shows – both original series and those that came from different networks. Highlights include The Good Place, Better Call Saul, and Mindhunter.

The 30 best kids' movies on Netflix

Many schools are currently closed, meaning there are a load of kids currently at home wondering what to do. If you're a parent, then you could do worse than treating them to one of these gems.

The 25 best documentaries on Netflix

Who doesn't love learning about something new – and ideally also strange? Netflix offers a whole host of great documentaries that are well worth watching.

The best new Netflix movies and shows

Fancy something new? Then check out our ever-updating list of all the best new stuff being put on Netflix.

Disney Plus

The 30 best movies on Disney Plus

Disney has entered the streaming game in a big way, making their huge back-catalogue of classics available online. Here are some of our favourite movies.

The 30 best shows on Disney Plus

While Disney doesn't have quit Netflix's track-record of shows, they do have a couple of aces up their sleeve. And we're not just talking about the Mandalorian – though that definitely features in our list.

The 30 best Disney movies

Above, we have all the best movies on Disney Plus. Here, we have the best Disney movies of all time. Get ready to fight us.

The best Pixar movies

Also available on Disney Plus are the Pixar movies. From Onward to Toy Story, we rank them all. Again, fight us.

Disney Plus hidden gems

Sure, you can go for the obvious classics, but why not try something new? That's why we've rounded up the best hidden gems on the streaming service.

New Disney Plus movies and shows

Like with Netflix, we have an updating piece on all the best new movies and shows coming to Disney Plus.

The best Marvel movies, ranked!

There's no denying our adoration for the MCU – and trying to rank each movie in the franchise was tough. But, we did it!

How to watch the Marvel movies in order

We write a lot about the Marvel movies – but what if you're a novice to the series? We've got you covered too. Here's how to watch all the Marvel movies in order.

Best Star Wars movies

We adore the Star Wars movies – no surprises there – but which one's the best? We argued over the top spot for way too long...

How to watch all the Star Wars movies in order

The number of Star Wars movies available to watch can make embarking on the series a tad daunting. Fear not, as we have a guide on how to watch all the Star Wars movies in order.

Amazon Prime

The 30 best movies on Amazon Prime

Don't forget about Amazon Prime – a treasure trove of excellent movies. While they don't have many originals, they do have a ton of must-watch classics.

The 30 best shows on Amazon Prime

Futurama, House, Buffy, Mr Robot... that's just a quick taste of what's available on Amazon Prime.

Best movies

The 30 best sci-fi movies

Sci-fi movies have long been a wonderful escape to another world, universe, or galaxy. Perhaps it's time to revisit a classic?

The 30 best feel-good movies

The world's a bit strange right now, and we could all do with a cuddle. These are the movies that will give you the warm fuzzies.

The 30 best horror movies

Yes, we just recommended feel-good movies... For some of us, watching a terrifying movie is comforting, ok?

The 100 best movies of the decade

Now's the perfect time to catch up on our favourite movies of the past 10 years – all 100 of them.

The 25 best movies of 2019

Missed out on a few cinema trips last year? Then these are the movies you missed out on.

Best shows

The 15 best British shows

Want to escape to the pleasant pastures of England? Then do we have the list for you...

The 10 best shows to binge

Want to devour a show all in one sitting? These are the shows that are meant to be binged.

The 100 best shows of the decade

We're living through the age of Peak TV. So there's never been a better decade of television to catch up on.

The 25 best shows of 2019

Last year was another stellar year for television. Now's the perfect time to catch up on what you missed.

Everything else!

All the movies and shows delayed by Coronavirus

A whole lot has been delayed due to the Coronavirus. Get the latest on all the delays here.