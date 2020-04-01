All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes to find and unlock

From April 1 - 12, there will be a plethora of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes to learn and discover. That's because Zipper T. Bunny is running a special Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day event where there's all things Easter and Eggs and more to discover. On April 12, it's the actually Bunny Day - aka Easter Sunday - and if you manage to find all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes before then, you'll earn a special prize from Zipper himself.

We will update this guide with each and every Bunny Day recipe we find as we find it.

You'll need to gather Animal Crossing: New Horizons eggs in order to craft any of them. But, you can get Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes from a variety of sources:

Bunny Day-themed Balloons

Egg Message Bottles on the beach

Zipper T. Bunny

Residents

Collecting large numbers of each egg

That last one is interesting, as it doesn't seem to be a specific number that you have to collect across the board. It was 12 for the Stone Egg outfit set for example, but at least 15 for the Water Egg attire, and over 20 for the Wood Egg set. Just get collecting.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Bunny Day Recipes

Bunny Day Table

Bunny Day Bed

Bunny Day Wall Clock

Bunny Day Glowy Garland

Bunny Day Flooring

Bunny Day Crown

Bunny Day Fence

Bunny Day Rug

Bunny Day Wreath

Bunny Day Vanity

Bunny Day Wardrobe

Bunny Day Bag

Stone Egg Recipes

Stone-egg Shell

Stone-egg Outfit

Stone-egg Shoes

Wood Egg Recipes

Wood-egg Shell

Wood-egg Outfit

Wood-egg Shoes

Water Egg Recipes