What time can you watch Friends Reunion today? Right now, actually

The get-together everyone's been waiting years for is almost here, so what time can you watch Friends Reunion today? It varies from region to region, but the cast's return is available right now on HBO Max in the US, Sky or Now in the UK, and Binge in Australia (Oh. My. God).

For US fans, Friends: The Reunion appeared first thing this morning on the HBO Max streaming service from 12am PT / 3am ET. That means you can watch Friends Reunion this very minute if you've got a membership - for reference, it costs $14.99 per month. If you want a better lowdown of cost, don't forget to take a look at our guide to HBO Max prices.

As for the UK, the Friends Reunion is also available as we speak. It appeared from 8:02am BST, so you should be able to get in on the action with Sky One (packages start at £25 per month for Sky TV and Netflix) or via a Now (formerly Now TV) deal from £14.99 per month. It was originally supposed to launch at 8pm BST, so we're not complaining that it's dropped a little early.

It's the same story in Australia - you can watch Friends Reunion with Binge now so long as you've got a membership (it landed at 5:02pm AEST).

You're able to watch Friends Reunion right now, so head straight over to HBO Max to get started. Just remember, you'll need a subscription to see the get-together. It costs $14.99 per month and you can cancel at any time - there's no binding contract or cancellation fee.

Want to watch Friends Reunion in the UK? Good news - you can do it right now, but you'll need Sky or the Sky-owned Now streaming service. We'd recommend the Sky One offer listed above, as it gets you both Sky TV and Netflix.View Deal

Friends: The Reunion is available this second on Binge - go, go, go! It dropped at 5pm AEST, so you can catch up the cast and their guests as we speak so long as you've got Binge.

