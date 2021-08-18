What If…?’s T’Challa episode includes an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The credits include a tribute to the late Black Panther actor

What If…?’s most recent episode sees Chadwick Boseman reprise his role as T’Challa for one of his last performances. To mark the occasion, Marvel Studios has included a tribute message to the Black Panther actor.

The tribute, which arrives at the very end of the episode before the credits, reads: "Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration, and our hero Chadwick Boseman." You can also see it below in case you missed it during the episode.

Boseman, who passed away a year ago at the age of 43, has been confirmed to appear again in What If…?.

Speaking in the new issue of SFX Magazine, Marvel executive producer Brad Winderbaum said, "[Chadwick] came in, recorded, and had such a good time that we kept writing him [episodes], so he’s in four episodes as three different versions of T’Challa."

The confirmation of one version of T’Challa showing up again indicates that at least a handful of new faces from around the multiverse could return later in the season – potentially as the Guardians of the Multiverse.

Black Panther 2, titled Wakanda Forever, has started filming. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Variety, "It's clearly very emotional without Chad [Chadwick Boseman]. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

What If…? is the fifth entry in Marvel Phase 4. For more on the MCU’s future, here’s our guide to new Marvel TV shows.

