Tim Burton's live-action Netflix Wednesday Addams show gets release window

Tim Burton's live-action Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday has been given a release window.

According to Collider (opens in new tab), the upcoming series has been slated for a Fall 2022 release. The coming-of-age fantasy comedy stars Jenna Ortega – fresh off her critically acclaimed Drew Barrymore-esque role in Scream 5 – as a teenage Wednesday Addams who enrolls at a centuries-old boarding school called Nevermore Academy.

While at the academy, Wednesday must learn to control her own emerging psychic powers, stop a monster from wreaking havoc on the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her parents some 25 years prior – all while attempting to navigate the trials and tribulations that affect the everyday life of a teenager. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will take on the iconic roles of Morticia and Gomez Addams. Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar join Burton as co-writers.

Christina Ricci previously signed on to play a major role, not of an older Wednesday Addams, but instead a brand new character written specifically for her. Ricci played a teenage Wednesday 1991's The Addams Family and 1993's The Addams Family Values, both directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, with her portrayal gaining its own passionate fan following.

The series was reported to have finished filming in Romania this past March. A Fall 2022 release window feels perfect for what's sure to be a delightfully spooky show.

