"We may quietly kill you" - Jude Law reveals whether Harry Potter or Marvel care more about spoilers

It’s not always easy being an A-list actor. One word: spoilers. No one knows that quite as well as Jude Law, fresh off of filming both Captain Marvel and upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald. The English actor reveals which of the two multi-billion dollar properties are more edgy when it comes to giving away secrets – and which might quietly bump him off for getting a little too blabby.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (H/T Cinema Blend), Law opens up about a very distinct difference between the wizarding world than J.K. Rowling built and the MCU, which Kevin Feige oversees, stating: “I think it might be this British-American difference. With Fantastic Beasts, they're like 'We assume you're not going to give away any of these secrets. And if you do, we're going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you.’”

Marvel, meanwhile, opt for less of the clandestine MI5 approach and more of the in-your-face quality that so often works so well: “In Marvel, it's like, 'Don't you fucking ever tell anybody anybody about this!'”

Welp. Both ways work. I do love how polite Warner Bros. appear to be with possible franchise-defining spoilers, though. You can just imagine them inviting Jude Law round for a spot of tea and giving him a slap on the wrist after letting slip that Dumbledore actually dies in Fantastic Beasts 2 and was replaced by a body double. Oops. Spoilers.

Marvel, on the other hand, has a bit of history when it comes to absurd precautions. There’s been fake endings for the likes of Avengers: Infinity War, Jessica Henwick having to undergo double-verification and phone calls just to get her script for Iron Fist season 1, and probably much more besides that we aren’t even aware of.

Still, Jude Law is still with us so we can expect he’s probably only gotten a curse word-filled earful from Marvel. At best.

So, when you're browsing through new Marvel movies and even the best Harry Potter movies, remember the lengths people have gone through to protect the world(s) from spoilers.