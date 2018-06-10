We Happy Few finally has a release date, and its developer is now an official Microsoft studio

After years of announcements, updates, and delays, Compulsion Games' story-focused survival adventure game We Happy Few will be releasing on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 10, later this year.

The news was announced at Microsoft's E3 2018 press conference, in which the company was showcasing a number of its E3 2018 games. This was also followed by the reveal that Compulsion Games has now been acquired by Microsoft Studios as a first party developer; just one of five new acquisitions by the Xbox company in a bid to bulk out its portfolio of titles.

There was even a lovely new trailer for We Happy Few, which shows you all the wonderful horror of fictional 60's-set British village Wellington Wells, where its inhabitants take hallucinogenic drugs to stay blissfully ignorant, and beat the living daylights out of anyone who refuses to get with the programme. Have a watch for yourself below.

As the trailer shows, the game is being published by Borderlands developer Gearbox, but this is very much an indie game (albeit one with a comparatively bigger budget), and it's already been out in an Early Access state on Xbox One and PC for quite some time.

With its decidedly Orwellian tone and British sense of dark humour, We Happy Few looks like it could really be something special for those into their niche survival experiences, and we'll know for sure whether it has the goods by August, when the game will finally release worldwide.