Watch UFC 252 live stream online tonight: Miocic vs Cormier viewing guide

We all love a heavyweight brawl, right? And we especially love one with some history! Well with UFC 252 live streams, that’s exactly what we’re getting with Stipe Miocic taking on Daniel Cormier for the third time in a row.

Currently, both fighters have a win in this trilogy with UFC 252 being the ultimate decider on who’s the stronger fighter. While Miocic is the current UFC Heavyweight champion and has the most defenses of that title in UFC history, Cormier has bested him before and has a slightly ridiculous track record of 22 wins to just 2 losses.

While Miocic vs Cormier is worth tuning in for alone, UFC 252 has a strong co-main fight - Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera. While you might know O’Malley best for his...interesting hairstyles, he is a fierce and undefeated fighter with 12 wins making him one of the best up and coming Bantamweight fighters.

His opponent is Marlon Vera, a man who is looking to redeem himself after a recent May defeat. If O’Malley pulls this off, it will take him one step further to being one of the division's big names.

Alongside those two big-name main event fights, the likes of Jim Miller - the record holder for most lightweight division wins - will take on Vinc Pichel, Junior dos Santos will battle Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a match of very heavyweight proportions and a whole host of other prelim and early prelim matches will join them all.

Ready to stream UFC 252? Scroll down to fight out how to watch Miocic vs Cormier and the rest from your home country.

UFC 252 - Main Card

With Miocic and Cormier taking the title spot and O'Malley going against Vera for the number 2 spot, this is a packed up main card. There's a lot to be excited about tonight. Ankalaev vs Cutelaba has been canceled though due to Cutelaba picking up Coronavirus this week.

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier (Heavyweight championship belt fight)

Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera (Bantamweight)

Junior Dos Santos vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Heavyweight)

John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili (Bantamweight)

Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda (Featherweight)

UFC 252 - Prelims

The prelims of UFC 252 squeeze just six matches in tonight but there are some promising options. Most noticeably is Jim Miller and Pinchel.

Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel (Lightweight)

Felice Herrig vs Virna Jandiroba (Women's Strawweight)

TJ Brown vs Danny Chavez (Featherweight)

Ashley Yoder vs Livinha Souza (Women's Strawweight)

Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter (Heavyweight)

Kai Kamaka vs Tony Kelley (Featherweight)

UFC 252 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 252 live stream in the US:

If you’re trying to watch UFC 252 from the US, you probably already know that ESPN is the go to place for MMA events in America. With exclusive rights to all events, you’ll need to invest in ESPN to stream.

The good news though is that ESPN does give you quite a few choices for how to watch the event. With UFC bundles, PPVs or subscriptions to multiple platforms, there is some choice. You can find out more with our dedicated UFC ESPN PPV live stream guide.

Whichever way you plan to watch it, the main event will start at 10pm ET, 7pm PT with the prelims starting at 7pm ET, 4pm PT.

Outside of the US when the fight airs? Taking advantage of a VPN can allow you to watch coverage from another country.

Catch the whole of UFC 252 live stream in Canada:

For a Canadian live stream of Miocic vs Cormier, the best place to stream is going to be Shaw Direct. It has the PPV up for CA$64.99. The prelims can be caught over on TSN and if you're keen to catch the early prelims, a UFC Fight Pass will sort you out.

The Early prelims start at 6pm ET, 3PM PT and the prelims follow up at 8pm ET, 5pm PT. For the big main event, the time to tune in is 10pm ET or 7pm PT.

Not actually in Canada right now to catch the event? Not to worry, a VPN can help you watch like you're back at home - more on that further down this page.

How to watch UFC 252 online in the UK:

Any UK fans will be very happy to know that you can skip the PPV here because all you’ll need to stream UFC 252 is a BT Sport subscription. These can be bought for just £25 a month and can be had on rolling contracts.

So the good news is that it is easy to buy and watch...the bad news is the time you’ll have to tune in. BT is airing the event at a painfully early 1am with the main card kicking in at 3am on Sunday morning.

If your sleep schedule doesn’t quite have time to sneak in a massive Heavyweight match up, then don’t worry. BT offers spoiler-free replays of the event so you can tune in the next day without fear of knowing the results.

And if you’re in the unfortunate position of being away from home in another country, you can use a VPN to catch the BT Sport action.

How to watch Miocic vs Cormier in New Zealand:

For those looking to watch Miocic and Cormier’s third fight in New Zealand, the best choice is going to be with Sky Arena. This is the usual place for MMA action but the bad news is that a PPV is necessary here.

It will cost you $39.95 but you are getting access to both the prelim matches and the headline fights. Previously, Sky Arena was just showing the main card. The event will be airing on Sunday August 16 at 2PM.

Live Stream Miocic vs Cormier UFC 252 in Australia:

For almost all of the main UFC fights, Main Event has been the place to go in Australia and UFC 252 is no exception. Much like New Zealand though, you will have to pay a PPV to watch the full event. This will cost $54.95.

The event is set to start at 12PM AEST on Sunday, August 16. If you were planning on seeing Miocic and Cormier go head to head for the third time but are currently out of the country, you can use a VPN to watch the event like you're back in Australia.

Watch UFC 252 from elsewhere in the world:

If you were planning on tuning in for the heavyweight showdown of a UFC 252 live stream but aren’t in one of the locations above, your best bet is going to be to get your hands on a VPN and tune into one of the streaming services mentioned above.

A VPN is a smart little piece of software that allows you to change your location by making your IP address show as another country. For example, in the UK where you could tune into BT Sport.

We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch UFC 252 online with a VPN:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to a server matching one of the above countries

Any of the above countries have good streaming options for this MMA event and therefore you should just choose the country you are most happy to get a subscription for.



3: Head over to one of the aforementioned streaming services

Once you've got your location set, head over to the subscription service you wish to buy access to the event through and voila - you're all set to go!