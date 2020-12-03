Watch Dogs Legion patch notes detail save issues fixes on Xbox One, but not on Xbox Series X and S

The latest Watch Dogs Legion Patch notes are in, but if you're expecting it to address the save corruption issues on Xbox platforms, you'll be disappointed.

Over on the Ubisoft forums, a community manager for the company posted the patch notes for Watch Dogs Legion in full. "We wanted to highlight that the Xbox Series X/S save issues are not addressed with TU2.30 but the dev team has identified the underlying cause and is working on an additional fix for this specific issue," the post reads. "We will keep you posted on when we this will be released."

There are, however, a ton of fixes for both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions of the game. There's optimisations made to the former version of the game to prevent the save corruption issue, as well as three fixes to prevent crashes in certain areas.

On the more general side of the patch, there's a fix to prevent an exploit for obtaining money through ETO safes, as well as a fix for an issue where players would respawn without any playable characters after a Game Over on the Permadeath mode. There's also a fix for a bug where players were able to change the difficulty of Watch Dogs Legion from the game's main menu.

For the full patch notes, read below.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to change game difficulty and permadeath options while in the main menu.

Fixed an issue where a black screen could occur when opening the door to hidden rooms.

Super Game Over: Fixed an issue where, after getting Game Over in Permadeath Mode, players would spawn without any player characters when starting a new game.

Players can no longer defy space and time to open an ETO safe an infinite amount of times.

PC

Fixed an issue where operatives would sometimes fall through the water on builds with AMD GPUs.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on saving after exiting the game.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading the team menu.

Fixed a crash that might occur when using the inventory.

Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.

Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game autodetected input devices.

Fixed an out of memory crash.

Fixed a crash that could occur when enabling or disabling Ray Tracing.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.

Xbox (General)

Added Arabic subtitles to the English and Russian version of the game.

Fixed an issue where voice over would sometimes get auto muted.

Xbox One

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when recruiting an Albion guard in the mission “Inside Albion”.

Fixed a crash that could occur after longs periods of play.

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the drone point of view during the “Into the Void” mission.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.

Xbox Series X

Fixed an issue where the game launched in English when the console language was set to Arabic.

Improved graphics in instances where corruption occurred.

PlayStation 4

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the game.

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when spawning into a new area.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.

PlayStation 5

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when resuming the game from the main menu.

Fix a crash that could occur when quitting the game.

Fixed a black screen that could occur when playing the “Inside Albion” mission.

Stadia

Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.

Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.

Previously, the Xbox versions of Watch Dogs Legion have been hit with a wave of issues, including a bug that forced consoles to shut down. Additionally, the save corruption issue is still ongoing on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of the game, but it's promising that Ubisoft has identified the issue, and already patched it out on the Xbox One version.

The Xbox version of Legion might have been hit by this issue, but PlayStation players have encountered an issue where they can't upgrade Ubisoft's game to Sony's next-gen console. Despite promising a free upgrade system from the PS4 to the PS5, some players are finding they can't upgrade their copy of Watch Dogs Legion, and Ubisoft is investigating the issue.

If you're still playing Watch Dogs Legion on any platform, you might want to check out our game on the Watch Dogs Legion best recruits for some of the best characters you can recruit in London.