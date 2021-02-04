Watch a Call of Duty: Warzone cheater lose in the most satisfying way

Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters are difficult to get rid of, but there's nothing more satisfying than watching them lose to someone who just out-skills them. Check it out, and try to tell me this didn't bring a petty smile to your face.

Reddit user bySadclaw posted a video of a Call of Duty: Warzone quads match on Verdansk, where the team quickly realizes there are cheaters taking refuge in the gas. Whether these cheaters were using the Warzone infinite stim glitch or an unbreakable gas mask exploit is unclear, but it's obvious from the video that they're just chilling in an area flooded with gas.

"Oh come on, this can't be true," one of the players says as they realize the only remaining team is on the other side of the map in a gas zone. "They're on the roof, they're shooting us… they're on the fucking roof of airport shooting at us," says another squadmate. "There's one dude over there cheating," a third player points out as the streamer zooms in on the cheater in question, who is running around on a rooftop. As the team laments another Warzone victory snatched away by the claws of a cheater, the streamer fires off a sniper shot and takes the enemy out.

The laughter and roars of victory that ring out is a prime example of how games can truly create magic - the satisfaction of beating a cheater with nothing but skill is what we all dream of pulling off in a Warzone match. And speaking of magic: that sniper shot connected at over 250 meters and instantly killed the cheater in question. It's what we needed to see today.