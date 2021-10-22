Warner Bros. CEO all but confirms plans for a Dune sequel

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has addressed the potential for a Dune sequel in a new interview.

Speaking to Deadline, Sarnoff said, "Will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that."

While stopping short of outright confirming Dune 2: Electric Boogaloo, Sarnoff appears to be confident in greenlighting a sequel – even with the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic appearing day-and-date on HBO Max and likely eating into box office returns.

No spoilers here, but if you’ve already seen it, you’ll know things on Arrakis are very much left open in anticipation of a second chapter.

Director Denis Villeneuve shares that expectation, exclusively telling our sister publication SFX magazine that he should know "by December" whether he’ll be returning for a follow-up, adding that it would have to go "really badly" for it not to happen.

Even if box office numbers aren’t a major factor in getting what Villeneuve calls "Dune: Part Two," the director has strong opinions on whether you should watch it at home or in the cinema.

“Frankly, to watch Dune on a television, the best way I can compare it is to drive a speedboat in your bathtub. For me, it’s ridiculous,” Villeneuve told Total Film. "It’s a movie that has been made as a tribute to the big-screen experience."

Dune is out now – in theaters and on HBO Max.