Want to watch The Walking Dead season 9’s mid-season premiere a week early? Here’s how

There’s no better feeling than getting something before everybody else. Case in point: You can watch The Walking Dead season 9 mid-season premiere early this Sunday, February 3, a whole week before its scheduled return on February 10. Here’s how to do it and, yes, there’s a catch – but it’s not as bad as you might think.

First up, this is for US-only peeps. Sorry, UK! Although, while you’re here, you can make sure you’re extra vigilant against spoilers now that you know The Walking Dead season 9’s ninth episode is releasing early.

Deadline is reporting that those who have signed up (or are willing to sign up) to AMC’s Premiere streaming service will see The Walking Dead season 9’s return episode, Adaptation, dropping into their laps – and apps – on Sunday afternoon, before the Super Bowl.

The cost for getting it early? $5 a month. It’s not just five bucks a month for the privilege of seeing the Whisperers and the fallout to that death early, either. No, you even get to cut out all of those pesky ads.

“For $4.99/month, subscribers can watch current AMC shows ad-free and get early access or full-season access to select shows. Plus receive perks like special content, exclusive extended episodes, bonus scenes, sneak peeks, uncut movies, and more,” reads the description on the AMC Premiere site. If those goes well, expect even more extra goodies and maybe even a deleted scene or two from The Walking Dead to come your way. It’ll be like getting an entire boxset’s worth of content for a small fee.

Whether it’s worth it is up to you – but if you want to watch The Walking Dead season 9’s second half early, this is the only way you’ll be able to do so.