WandaVision reveals another victim of The Blip in Avengers: Endgame

WandaVision was already had fun playing around with time. But instead of jumping through different eras of sitcoms, this week saw a brief trip back to the un-dusting of Thanos’ victims in The Blip. Surprisingly, that also includes a very familiar face to WandaVision fans.

Spoilers for WandaVision episode 4 follow. Proceed at your own risk.

The cold open for WandaVision episode 4 starts with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) beside a hospital bed having been reconstituted. She, like so many, returns from Thanos’ snap after Hulk and the rest of the Avengers’ daring time travel heist in Endgame.

Then, chaos. As Monica makes her way through the hospital, she sees several people like her also turning from dust back into people as pandemonium reigns. It’s yet another glimpse at the exact moment where Hulk snapped his fingers with Tony Stark’s own gauntlet and brought half the universe back five years later.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also peeked into the aftermath of The Blip, but to more comedic effect. Instead of a marching band re-appearing in the middle of a basketball game, this is much more somber – and punctuated with the reveal that the five-year time skip meant Monica missed her own mother’s death.

WandaVision, though, moves pretty steadily on from the impact of The Blip. Only a brief news report seen in the background of one scene references it. From there, it’s all systems go as SWORD and a returning Monica aim to find out the mystery behind the ‘missing’ town of Westview.

