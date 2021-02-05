WandaVision theory: how did [SPOILER] return?

Guess who's back? WandaVision saw the return of a surprising figure from Marvel's past this week – don't worry, no specific spoilers just yet – and it's got us wondering how they made the sudden leap into Westview. As with everything WandaVision, half the fun is in the speculation – and we're about to go wild with all sorts of ideas and theories about how that person entered the MCU fold. You ready? Speed on down below for our attempts on unlocking WandaVision's most unexpected, fascinating mystery.

MAJOR spoilers for WandaVision episode 5 follow, you have been warned.

Wanda found Quicksilver in the multiverse

The multiverse is a concept that comic fans have been familiar with for decades, though more casual audiences may need to do some extra reading in a short space of time. In essence, it's the theory that posits there are infinite parallel universes, each slightly different from our own.

In Marveldom, the prevailing theory for those wanting Fox's X-Men universe to be neatly rolled into the MCU is that all their stories and films took place in another parallel universe.

Given that Scarlet Witch is in Doctor Strange's Multiverse of Madness sequel, it's not a huge leap to suggest that she's been mooching around in the multiverse looking for another Pietro to replace her dead brother. So, instead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson from Age of Ultron, we get Evan Peters from Days of Future Past. Fair trade? It certainly makes the possibility of the X-Men in the MCU more likely than ever anyway.

Pietro actually has been recast – using someone from Westview

What if… it's just some guy played by Evan Peters? SWORD's work outside the perimeter has shown that several Westview residents have been cast in sitcom roles, with Darcy even commenting that Pietro has been 'recast'. What's one more? Sure, it'd be hella confusing to have Evan Peters show up to play a rando, but if Marvel Studios wants to tease without pulling the trigger on the X-Men just yet, that'd be the way to do it.

Someone else found the other Pietro to mess with Wanda

Wanda might not be the only person powerful enough to open up the fabric of time and space. WandaVision has teased everything from the Grim Reaper to Kathryn Hahn's Agnes, and even her unseen husband having a hand in the chaos unfolding in New Jersey.

For now, let's focus on Agnes, given her likely links to the comics and, specifically, her possible identity being sorceress Agatha Harkness. If she is a legit magic user – and wanted to mess with Wanda – then that would be the perfect way to do it. After all, she's already caused Wanda untold grief by being at the scene of Sparky the Dog's untimely death. This witch is surely hiding a dark secret – and could be trying her best to manipulate Wanda through her brother.

Pietro is a villain in disguise

So, Agnes' unseen husband… could be Marvel's version of the devil himself? Mephisto is the name on many fans' lips and the fiery foe could be the one pulling the strings, even going as far to disguise himself as Pietro to get close to Wanda. That, or someone else up to no good has also morphed into not-quite-Quicksilver and has slightly screwed up the transformation process.

Maybe we'll get another 'behind the curtain'-style episode in the coming weeks to find out exactly what has gone down with the 'new' Quicksilver? Until then, plan an MCU rewatch with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.