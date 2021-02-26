WandaVision episode 8 post-credits scene might have introduced a surprise villain

Yes, there’s a WandaVision episode 8 post-credits scene that you should stick around for. It’s a crucial one, too. Not only does it set up WandaVision’s endgame with a shocking twist, but it might have also heralded the arrival of a new ‘villain’ that is set on taking down Wanda in Westview.

Below, we’ll rattle through the post-credits (or mid-credits, if we’re being completely honest) to dismantle each and every major plot point and moment worth talking about, including why it all matters ahead of next week’s big finale. Ready? Major spoilers for WandaVision episode 8 follow after the image of Baby Vis – you have been warned!

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

WandaVision episode 8 post-credits scene: the Hayward and Vision mid-credits scene, explained

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

So, SWORD (and Hayward) have set up camp just outside The Hex’s perimeter in Westview. As can be expected from Hayward’s button-pushing, Vision-dismantling actions throughout the episode, the Acting Director is seemingly up to no good and hiding a nefarious secret.

We know at least one part of the plan now. After being informed his project is "ready to launch", Hayward enters a nearby tent and reveals his masterstroke: he kept Vision’s body and has powered him back up using the Stark Industries missile that hit Sokovia.

This Vision, though, is different. He is completely drained of color: some fans think he’s White Vision, others Gray Vision. The light reflecting off of the synthezoid also makes him seem slightly blue. Whatever color you pick, the outcome is the same: Hayward has rebooted the previously-dead Vision and is using him for his own purposes.

Finally, Vision wakes up – his eyes and Mind Stone-shaped hole in his head glowing blue – and starts moving his hand. Vision is back online and, unlike Ultron, there are strings on him, which is a scary prospect.

Who is White Vision?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Vision we saw die in Avengers: Infinity War is no more. In its place, White Vision – essentially a blank slate that has been woken up and is now being controlled by SWORD and Hayward.

Interestingly, White Vision also has some basis in the comics. There, he was disassembled (much like in WandaVision) and reduced to a drab, lifeless shell – the antithesis of the main Vision who was rich in color and displaying emotion as well as seemingly having a sense of morality and ethics.

This White Vision, then, could be the ultimate weapon for SWORD: an Avenger-level android that only obeys its master. It’s already fallen into the wrong hands – and we know Hayward has been planning it for some time. This is Project Cataract come to life.

Project Cataract

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What is Project Cataract? We finally have an answer. After Darcy Lewis’ snooping in the SWORD archives uncovered a mysterious plan concocted by Hayward, we’ve been left wondering what the deal is with Project Cataract.

The WandaVision post-credits scene effectively answers it. Cataract (that is, something blocking your vision – very clever, Marvel) was designed so that SWORD could wipe Vision clear of all his memories and emotions. Hayward already mentioned the ex-Avenger has $3 billion worth of Vibranium in his body, but he’s actually a lot more valuable (and powerful) than that as a straightforward, no-nonsense sentient weapon. That is what the "SW" in SWORD stands for, after all.

What the WandaVision episode 8 post-credits scene means for the finale

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

White Vision is clearly going to have a major impact on the events that go down in the finale. In the ending scene of the episode proper, Agnes has captured Billy and Tommy and is facing down Wanda. A magical war is likely to ensue, though White Vision probably only has his eyes set on taking down Wanda for the time being given SWORD's lack of intel on Agatha.

There are, however, several wildcards in play. The Wanda-created Vision is one of them; the more traditional-looking Vision could be hurtling towards a showdown with White Vision. That’d certainly be the neatest way to slide Vision back into the MCU without being anchored by too many questions on how Vision could return after dying. But we’ve already seen that he can’t reconfigure himself after leaving the Hex – are we heading towards an unhappy ending for Wanda?

Another person in play is Monica. Her Photon powers are slowly revealing themselves and, despite being discovered by what we now know to be "Fake Pietro," in last week's post-credits scene there is every chance she could be a factor in the final showdown for the fate of Wanda, Westview, and both Visions. Next week can’t come soon enough.

Don't miss out on the finale: check out the WandaVision release schedule for more.