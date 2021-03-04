WandaVision is hiding a Stan Lee tribute that you may have missed

WandaVision is already crammed full of secret winks and nods to Marvel’s past, present, and possible future – so what’s one more? Director Matt Shakman has revealed one of the Disney Plus’ series opening credits includes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Stan Lee Easter egg that went undiscovered until now.

When asked by Screen Rant whether he has a favorite Easter egg from WandaVision, Shakman replied: "I mean, there certainly are some that folks have noticed that are important. A certain license plate, perhaps, in an opening title recently. We have to honor Stan Lee, of course."

Confused by the Stan Lee reference? Head on back to the The Office-inspired opening credits during WandaVision episode 7. During the deluge of ‘Wanda’ names thrown at us, a license plate with the numbers ‘122822’ appear. Scroll to 4:12 to see it for yourself.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Those numbers are actually a reference to 12/28/22, or 28 December, 1922 – better known as Stan Lee’s birthday. The Marvel legend, who helped create several iconic and beloved superheroes, made cameos in several MCU movies before his passing in 2018. This is just another way of paying tribute to his incredibly legacy.

