Venom 2 director explains that post-credits scene

Andy Serkis has explained how the Venom 2 post-credits scene came to be. Major Venom: Let There Be Carnage spoilers ahead!

If you've read this far, then you know that Venom 2 is a game-changer for Marvel movies – and not just the ones in the Sony-verse. The mid-credits sting sees Tom Hardy's Eddie in a hotel room, with Venom offering to show him a glimpse into the world of the symbiotes… but something weird happens, and the setting changes. On the TV comes the familiar voice of J.K. Simmon's J. Jonah Jameson, reporting that Spider-Man has been unmasked as Peter Parker – referring to the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. "That guy," Venom says, as Tom Holland's Peter flashes up on-screen.

It turns out the huge moment wasn't always locked in, though, with Serkis telling The Hollywood Reporter it was "100 percent in flux, yeah. It couldn't have been more in flux-y if you tried."

He continued: "Yeah, of course, it was something that they talked about from before I even came on to the movie. There were moments where he [Spider-Man] was going to be in the story, potentially, and then he wasn't. But no, we decided that we wanted to really examine the Venom-verse first. So as we were going through principal photography, the inevitable discussions had to be had, but it wasn't until very, very late on that we reached the precise notion of the teaser that we wanted to lay in there."

The news that Spider-Man was almost a bigger part of Venom 2 pretty much confirms that the film is within the MCU, despite Serkis's earlier indication it was separate. That opens up all kinds of questions. Does this mean the upcoming Morbius will also be connected to Disney's Marvel movies, as Tyrese Gibson has said (and Sony denied)? And does any of this fit into Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is already shaping up to be a multiversal extravaganza? Time will tell.

Venom 2 is in US theaters now, and will land in UK cinemas this October 15. While you wait, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 to find out what the MCU has in store for us.