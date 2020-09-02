Popular

Vault's YA imprint Myriad pushed back to 2021 under new name: Wonderbound

Vault's Wonderbound imprint plans 14 titles in the next two years

Vault Comics' planned young adult imprint Myriad was scheduled to debut this fall, but due to the pandemic it's been pushed back to a summer 2021 launch - and under a new name: Wonderbound.

"Wonderbound has been in the works from the very first day we put together our vision for Vault," Vault's president/publisher Damian Wassel says in today's announcement. "We have always wanted to create a space for amazing genre books for young readers. Of course, the idea has evolved, and so has the market."

The summer 2021 launch titles will include the previously-announced Wrassle Castle and The Unfinished Corner, as well as two additional titles not yet announced. Seven as-yet-unnamed new titles will be launched in 2022, with plans for sequels to two of 2021's titles as well.

Back in December, former DC editor Rebecca 'Tay' Taylor was hired to lead up Vault's YA line as managing editor. 

"The genre books and comics I read when I was 10-years-old shaped my identity in ways that are impossible to quantify," says Taylor. "They taught me how to dream, how to empathize, how to feel heard, and how to think about the world around me. They connected me to lifelong friends. They inspired me to find adventures and to create my own stories

"With Wonderbound, I'm grateful and thrilled to have the opportunity to pay those experiences forward to the next generation," she continues. "Vault has given me and all our amazing creators a true dreamatorium to build worlds full of magic, mystery, and mayhem. I cannot wait to share these books with young readers everywhere!"

