Valheim Ymir Flesh is a weird one; chances are, you won't know anything about it until you spot it in Haldor's wares. The Valheim merchant is offering a piece of Ymir Flesh for 120 coins, but unlike the rest of the items he's got for sale, the description doesn't tell you much about what it actually does. Valheim works by rewarding you with crafting recipes once you find key components for said item, but Ymir Flesh is confusing for players who don't know whether it's worth buying or not. Here's everything you need to know about Valheim Ymir Flesh including how to use it and if it's worth buying.

Valheim tips | Valheim workbench | Valheim repair | Valheim seeds | Valheim biomes | Valheim roadmap | Best Valheim weapons | Valheim consoles | Valheim Elder summon | Valheim cheats and spawn item list | Best Valheim armor | Valheim Bonemass | Valheim flint | Valheim crafting progression | How to plant seeds in Valheim | How to tame boars in Valheim | Valheim barley and flax | Valheim Black Metal

How to use Ymir Flesh in Valheim

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

As explained above, the only way to obtain Ymir Flesh in Valheim is by finding Haldor, the merchant in Valheim. He's always found in Black Forest biomes so if you haven't discovered him yet, keep exploring and check out our guide linked in the intro which has more details on the elusive trader. It costs 120 coins for one Ymir Flesh, which is a significant amount during the early stages of the game.

In Valheim, Ymir Flesh has two uses, and both are as a crafting component – no, you cannot eat the flesh of Ymir. The first recipe Ymir Flesh is used in is for the Iron Sledge, a powerful two-handed weapon. Here's the full Iron Sledge recipe:

10 Ancient Bark

30 Iron

4 Ymir Flesh

1 Draugr Elite Trophy

The Iron Sledge deals 55 blunt damage with a whopping 200 knockback power, which makes it a great weapon for clearing space and hitting multiple enemies at once.

However, if you're limited with how much Ymir Flesh you can buy, it's recommended that you save up for Frostner, the other weapon you can use Ymir Flesh for. Here's the full Frostner recipe:

10 Ancient Bark

30 Silver

5 Ymir Flesh

5 Freeze Glands

This silver hammer drains stamina from any non-frost enemies along with dealing 35 blunt, 40 frost, and 20 spirit damage, with 120 knockback power. Draining enemy stamina makes them move much slower than usual, so you should carry Frostner with you whenever you're not in the Mountain biome.

To craft both Frostner and the Iron Sledge will cost 1080 coins for a total of nine Ymir Flesh. If you've got the cash saved up however, it's more than worth it.