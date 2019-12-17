Once you've completed enough horrible goose hijinks to finish the main story, your reward is an extra set of To Do list tasks which are harder to beat, and as one of the tricker challenges you may find yourself stumped trying to figure out how to get thrown over the fence in Untitled Goose Game. To tick off the To Do (As Well) challenges you'll often have to transfer objects from one part of town to another in order to produce new interactions, and for this individual challenge you're going to need to think outside the box... or should that be inside it? If you've been getting anti-goose signs and duck statues thrown around the back gardens but are still struggling to launch yourself then don't worry, as we're here to explain how to get thrown over the fence in Untitled Goose Game. And if there are any other tasks you're finding particularly tricky on your To Do lists, we have a complete Untitled Goose Game walkthrough to guide you through them.

Get thrown over the fence in Untitled Goose Game

(Image credit: House House)

To get things started, you need to steal the delivery box from outside the pub. Make sure you grab the corner to drag it rather than getting inside, then take it around the traffic cones to the left so you avoid the Deliveryperson who will try to take it back from you. You then need to drag it down over the bridge, past the well and along the path up and right to the back gardens.

(Image credit: House House)

Once you've got up the path alongside the Man's garden, break the fence if it isn't already the drag the box through the gap – this can be particularly fiddly, but between pulling the different corners and getting inside then flipping it over in the right direction, it should go through eventually. Now all you need to do is drag it near to the Man, climb inside then honk to get his attention. As with all the other random stuff that turns up in his garden, the Man will pick you up and you'll get thrown over the fence in Untitled Goose Game inside the box, at which point you can tick this tough task off your To Do list.

Looking for more fun games to take on? Then check out the best co-op games you can play with your friends.