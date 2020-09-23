Untitled Goose Game two-player mode: Is it split screen and can you play it online?

It's time to get honking once again, with the arrival of Untitled Goose Game two-player mode to provide double the danger with a pair of horrible geese. The villagers must all be quivering with fear, as their sleepy hamlet is about to be disturbed once again by not one but two awful waterfowl, when you team up with a friend following this free update. Of course, you may be wondering what controllers you'll need, if the display is split screen, and whether you can play Untitled Goose Game two-player mode online or not – and if you are, we've got all the answers to those questions right here.

Is Untitled Goose Game two-player mode split screen

(Image credit: House House)

From the trailer, it appears that Untitled Goose Game two-player mode is not split screen, as both geese show on the same single screen which follows the action around. It's not clear yet what will happen when one goose reaches the edge of the screen, but we expect this will be managed by either confining both players to the same screen, zooming out the camera, or keeping the primary player displayed while showing a marker for where the other player is offscreen.

Can you play Untitled Goose Game two-player mode online

(Image credit: House House)

The short answer is no, as this is intended to be a couch co-op experience so you can't play Untitled Goose Game two-player mode online through standard means. However, depending what platform you are playing on, there are other options available. PC players on Steam can use the Remote Play Together feature to team up, while PS4 players can connect with a friend using the Share Play system. These aren't as intuitive as a native online multiplayer system built into the game, but if your only option is to pair with a buddy remotely then this provides a way to play Untitled Goose Game two-player mode online.

What controllers do I need to play Untitled Goose Game two-player mode

(Image credit: House House)

Untitled Goose Game two-player mode is couch co-op, so as well as having a friend to play with you'll need two controllers to get started. On PC, mouse and keyboard counts as one controller input, so you'll need an extra controller for player two. On PS4 and Xbox One a second controller is required, however on Switch each player can use a separate Joy-Con so no additional equipment is required to team up with them.

