Depending on how you interpret them, there are certain puzzles in the game that some players will instantly ace and others will be left scratching their beaks trying to figure out, and how to make the Old Man fall on his bum in Untitled Goose Game is definitely one of those. Although the way to complete this pub-based caper seems obvious, as you can easily grab the stool as the Old Man slowly sits down, pulling off a classic comedy seat swipe requires the correct technique to stop the Old Man getting wise to your schemes by hearing you move his stool. If you're wondering how exactly you make the Old Man fall on his bum in Untitled Goose Game, then read on as we've got the solution to the problem right here, and if there's anything else you're struggling to tick off your To Do lists then our complete Untitled Goose Game walkthrough can show you the way to proceed for success.

Make the Old Man fall on his bum in Untitled Goose Game

(Image credit: House House)

The trick to make the Old Man fall on his bum in Untitled Goose Game is to dispense with any subtlety, and just 100% commit to the prank. Wait until the Old Man picks up his harmonica then gets ready to settle down on his stool. Get behind him, and as he prepares to sit you need to grab that stool and quickly pull it away as far as possible! Ironically this makes less sound than a sneaky movement, and as long as you move the stool far enough away that the Old Man won't hit it as he falls, he'll drop like a sack of spuds and you can tick this task off your To Do list for the pub. HONK HONK!

Looking for more fun games to take on? Then check out the best co-op games you can play with your friends.