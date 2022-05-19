The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer sees the Hargreeves come face to face with the Sparrow Academy

The Umbrella Academy season 3 finally has a trailer – and it looks like the latest installment of the hit Netflix show is set to take the concept of sibling rivalry to the next level.

The trailer gives us our first proper look at The Sparrow Academy, played by newcomers Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David, along with returning cast member Justin H. Min. We get a glimpse of an alternate version of Pogo the chimpanzee, and we now know that the Hargreeves do exist in this universe – they're just not the Hargreeves as we know them.

So who, exactly, is the Sparrow Academy ? Well, we don't really know yet. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger: the Hargreeves siblings found themselves in an alternative version of the present where their father is still alive. He’s also formed a team called the Sparrow Academy instead – meaning the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist. It's been a long wait to find out what's next for the Hargreeves, with season 2 airing back in July 2020.

Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and David Castañeda return as the Hargreeves siblings, seven children with unique abilities who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire and trained into a superhero team. Now estranged as adults, they reluctantly reunite after the death of their father and try to unravel the secrets of their dysfunctional family. The show is based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.