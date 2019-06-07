Ubisoft might be announcing a new RPG game with a Breath of the Wild art style at E3 2019

Those E3 2019 leaks are coming hard and fast. The latest one is that apparently Ubisoft is announcing an RPG similar to Breath of the Wild, but not in the way you think. Although the game is action-adventure it isn't open world like Nintendo's game, instead only having similarities to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild due to its art style. The news comes from Jason Schreier, Kotaku's news editor, on Twitter:

Apologies, folks, I misspoke on this week's Splitscreen E3 extravaganza - the rumored Orpheus project I mentioned is a small-scoped RPG, not an action-adventure. The Breath of the Wild comparison is art style, not gameplay!June 6, 2019

So if you're expecting Breath-of-the-Wild-style gameplay like destructible weapons, physics up the wazoo, and the ability to feed horses apples, you're out of luck. Although the game will look similar to Zelda's adventure it's a small scale RPG, meaning that you should expect linear gameplay rather than the kind of game that you can pour hours into quite happily. The codename is still Orpheus though, implying that the game might have something to do with Greek myth, so maybe it's a spin-off of Assassin's Creed Odyssey similarly to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy 's relationship with Uncharted. We won't have to wait long to find out...