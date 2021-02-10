Ubisoft is giving away free copies of Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China this week as part of the studio's Lunar Sale.

Using Ubisoft Connect, you can all grab yourself a free copy of Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for a limited time starting today.

While there's no limit on the number of copies being given out, you might want to redeem the game sooner rather than later, because this special promotion is only on from now until February 15.

If you've never played an Assassin's Creed Chronicles game before, you're in for a treat with this entry. These spin-off titles are nothing like, say, Assassin's Creed Valhalla or the other mainline titles, because they're 2D side-scrollers. The story also takes place in 16 Century China, where you'll fill the boots of Shao Jun, who is on a quest for revenge.

⭐Brighten your 2021! ⭐We are pleased to offer you Assassin's Creed Chronicles China on Ubisoft Connect PC.👉https://t.co/wDU30PRPbj⚠ Get it before February, 16th at 5PM CET. pic.twitter.com/gC1IXjaLzMFebruary 9, 2021

The story is a few hours long so it's sure to scratch an Assassin's Creed itch when you simply don't have the time to jump into the monstrously large Valhalla or any others.

To redeem a copy, simply visit this promotional website and log in to Ubisoft Connect. The link takes you to a Ubisoft website and at the bottom of the page, there's an icon that you must click on to take you to a Ubisoft Connect login page. Follow the on-screen prompts, et voila, you've claimed your free game.

During this time, Ubisoft is also offering discounts on other Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy games on the Ubisoft Store.

