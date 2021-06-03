Ubisoft E3 2021 lineup revealed with "a few surprises" yet to come

Ubisoft has put forward some new details about its upcoming E3 2021 event, including some of the games it's planning to highlight on the virtual stage.

We already knew that the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event is set to begin on Saturday, June 12 at 12 pm PDT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm BST, but a new release from Ubisoft reveals which games it's highlighting and when - while leaving out "a few surprises" that we'll have to wait until the show itself to find out about, according to Ubisoft EMEA executive director Alain Corre.

Ubisoft confirmed that "the next mainline entry in the Rainbow Six franchise" will be part of the main event - which also confirms that it's no longer going to be called Rainbow Six Quarantine . Probably a good call considering we've seen plenty of quarantines IRL in the last year. Ubisoft also plans to follow up its recent looks at Far Cry 6 with further details for the next entry in the open-world shooter franchise. We're also due for a fresh look at Riders Republic, the online downhill sports game that was first revealed last year and was originally set to arrive in February before being delayed .

The main event will also include updates on upcoming content for both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege, as well as new looks at Mythic Quest and the Werewolves Within movie. You'll also be able to tune in an hour early for a pre-show, which will highlight Ubisoft's current slate of live games including Watch Dogs: Legion and For Honor, and stay tuned after the main event for a Rainbow Six Siege Community Briefing in the post-show.

Ubisoft plans to stream the whole thing on Twitch and YouTube, with subtitles in 12 different languages for the main show, and an ASL interpreter for both the main show and pre-show.