Two more Star Trek shows are reportedly in the works – including one set at Starfleet Academy

Star Trek is set to expand its universe even further. Following the successes of Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks, a New York Times profile with Alex Kurtzman (who has guided the franchise into bold new territory) has teased that two more shows are on the way.

A Section 31 spinoff with Michelle Yeoh reprising her role as Emperor/Captain Georgiou has long been rumored to be in the works. Now, it’s seemingly becoming a reality – though no other information is forthcoming at this early stage.

Fans could have been forgiven for thinking it would be stuck in limbo forever, especially given Discovery’s unparalleled leap to the 32nd Century. Georgiou’s story, though, is neatly wrapped up and allows her to slide into any potential lead role in the more covert-heavy environment of Section 31.

The other series is aimed at a ‘younger audience’ and will be set at Starfleet Academy.

"I think we’re just getting started," Kurtzman said of the expansion plans. "There’s just so much more to be had." He added that he hopes Star Trek will be going further in future, "If it were up to me only, I would be pushing the boundaries much further than I think most people would want. I think we might get there," he teased.

One of the next entries in the Star Trek television franchise, meanwhile, is the Strange New Worlds spinoff. Anson Mount (Captain Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One) are all set to return in the undated series.

Alongside the heaving roster of Star Trek shows is a bright future on the big screen. WandaVision director Matt Shakman is helming a new movie, despite Quentin Tarantino's own planned feature falling by the wayside.

