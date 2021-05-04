Tuca and Bertie season 2 gets a release date on Adult Swim

Tuca & Bertie season 2 is all set to debut on Adult Swim on June 13, as reported by Variety. The network picked up the animated series after Netflix canceled it in 2019.

The adult comedy created by Lisa Hanawalt stars comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, voicing the titular characters. As described by Variety, the 10-episode second season will see Bertie trying to excavate her "inner ghouls" with the help of a therapist. Meanwhile, Tuca "prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet," and Bertie's boyfriend Speckle – voiced by Invincible's Steven Yeun – is busy building a new house driving him to the brink of insanity.

The first season of Tuca & Bertie is still available to stream on Netflix. The cable network will be the only place to watch season 2. Adult Swim is the perfect home for the animated series centered around two best friends – it's also been home to shows like Rick and Morty, Sealab 2021, and Black Dynamite.

Since picking up, Tuca & Bertie, Adult Swim has other upcoming series, including Japanese anime Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Fena: Pirate Princess. Both series will be a part of the Toonami lineup later this year.

There is currently no trailer available yet for season 2, but Adult Swim dropped a sneak peek in mid-March. It includes everything from therapy, pottery fails video, and a sex bus. You can watch the sneak peek above.