Tron 3 has been announced and Jared Leto may have just leaked the title

2020? Not great. Still, we now have a Tron threequel to get excited about – and Jared Leto may want to fire up his light cycle to get away from Disney suits because he’s seemingly already leaked the full title after being cast as lead.

Garth Davis, who directed Best Picture nominee Lion back in 2016, is set to helm Tron 3 according to Deadline. No release date has yet been given, but we might now know the title thanks to a now-deleted social media post from Leto.

Taking to Twitter, Leto shared his thoughts on being cast in Tron: Ares (H/T Collider), but that was swiftly removed, indicating that maybe the Master Control Program has had a word and taken it off the grid.

Now, Leto’s statement is a lot less spoilery, if still sweet.

“I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing,” Leto said.

“I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES - I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all…”

I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES - I will be starring in TRON.We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all...🤗See you in the grid!👨🏼‍🎤August 10, 2020

Find out what else Disney has in store in the next few years with our guide to every new Disney movie currently in the works.