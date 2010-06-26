Transformers: War for Cybertron Emblem Guide

Both Autobots and Decepticons have a lot on their minds when battling the mobs of each other that inhabit the metal ball known as Cybertron. The last thing they need to do is to scour every nook and cranny to try and find collectibles that are scattered about the planet’s surface.

Thankfully we’re here to show you where each and every Autobot and Decepticon emblem is hiding so you don’t have to take time out of your murderous robot rampage to stop and look around for such frivolous things. Each emblem is broken up by chapter and checkpoint so if you happen to miss one along your travels, going back to retrieve one, two or all of them, is easy as spotting Devastator hiding in a crowd.

Chapter 1 %26ndash; Dark Energon

1. CheckPoint: Ambush

As soon as you pass the flames shooting out of the pipes and enter the room where the mortar weapon and Starscream’s ambush is waiting for you, look up and to the left, to find it hanging out on the rafters.

2. CheckPoint: Ventilation Shafts

On the way down the shaft that you need to destroy the fans in, you'll find this emblem in an alcove almost at the bottom.

3. CheckPoint: Laboratory

When you reach the large room with the flyers, head up the ramp and go across to the right. Make another right and go to the far end. Look to the opposite side to see the emblem sitting there, directly above where you came in.

4. Check Point: Detritus

After making your way across the broken platforms, the emblem will be on a ledge to the upper left side of the doorway, where the sentry guns appear.

5. CheckPoint: Detritus

After the floor breaks apart in the room after you drop down, hop to the stationary floor on the right and find this emblem hiding around a corner, just before the door.