Tomb Raider is 25 years old and here's how Square Enix is celebrating

Tomb Raider is officially 25 years old as of this week, and Square Enix celebrated the occasion with a range of announcements, including new Switch ports for two Tomb Raider titles.

Square Enix announced that both Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are headed to Switch in 2022, which will actually be the first time Lara has appeared on the platform. Original developer Crystal Dynamics is teaming up with Alien: Isolation Switch studio Feral Interactive to bring the pair of top-down, co-op-focused action games to Nintendo's console.

While those are the only new game release announcements Square Enix shared for the anniversary, the publisher revealed that it will give away Rise of the Tomb Raider free to all Amazon Prime members from November 1 to November 14; make sure you claim your copy on Amazon's gaming site while you can. You'll also find a wide selection of Tomb Raider games discounted on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Games Store, in case there are any holes in your collection.

The publisher put together a collection of video tributes to the Tomb Raider series from some of the many women who helped shape Lara Croft's journey over the years, including writers, voice actors, models, and artists. Speaking of voice actors, the announcements also included the fact that Earl Baylon will reprise his role of Lara's friend Jonah Maiava in the upcoming animated Tomb Raider series, which will continue the story of the reboot trilogy on Netflix .