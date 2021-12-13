Tom Holland says there's a move from Spider-Man PS4 in No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has revealed that the forthcoming threequel borrows a move from the PlayStation game Marvel's Spider-Man.

In an interview with Extraordinerd, Holland also revealed that Sony had sent him a PS5 during filming so that he could play Marvel's Spider-Man, which he called "amazing." Asked whether it had any direct influence on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland says he's aware of a single Spidey move from the game that made it into the upcoming movie.

"I think the game is amazing. I think it's so fun. The swinging around the city is so well done," Holland said. "But I don't think it was really an - there's actually one move that Spider-Man does in the game that we took and he does in the film, and it's really cool."

Conversely, Spider-Man: No Way Home has already left an impact on Spider-Man the game, at least the PS5 version. Two new No Way Home-inspired Spidey suits are currently available to download in Marvel's Spider-Man, but they're only available on the PS5 version of the game, as they'd apparently break the PS4 version.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres December 17, and while we're excited just to see the movie, we're especially eager to see whether Holland has been telling the truth this whole time about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire not being in it. Holland recently revealed that he created a Whatsapp group chat with his two fellow big screen Spidey actors, and we can't help but wonder what they've been talking about.

Check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.