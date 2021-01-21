Tom Holland broke his computer when he found out he was cast as Spider-Man

Tom Holland was so excited to discover he was cast as Spider-Man, he broke his computer.

Speaking with Daniel Kaluuya as part of the Variety Actors on Actors series, Holland detailed his lengthy, seven-month audition process, which involved a screen test with Robert Downey Jr. and a fight test with Chris Evans. Later, the actor spotted an Instagram post from Marvel saying to check their website to find out who the new Spider-Man was. That's when he found out about his casting.

“I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me,” he said. “I type in ‘Marvel.’ I’ve still got the article saved on my computer. I did it, and it said, ‘We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.’ I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts.”

He added: “I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, ‘I got it, I got it, I got the part! I got the part!’… And then my phone started ringing, and the studio started calling me and gave me the news, and it was all official.”

Holland also admitted to feeling like he might get fired in the time between shooting Captain America: Civil War, his first appearance in the MCU, and shooting his first solo outing in Spider-Man: Homecoming. “It was awful, but they didn’t – obviously. But yeah, it’s been crazy, mate. It’s been the wildest rollercoaster. But I’ve loved it, I’ve loved every minute of it.”

The actor will be back in the currently untitled Spider-Man 3 – potentially alongside Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions of the hero, too. We might even be seeing the return of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro as well, so the threequel looks like its shaping up to be an epic crossover.

