Titanfall 2 "security vulnerability" believed to be a simple crash exploit

Titanfall 2 is suffering from a new "security vulnerability" believed to be behind a new wave of crashes.

Developer Respawn addressed the situation on Twitter, a few hours after the Titanfall community (and specifically the Titanfall Forever Twitter account) began speculating about the implications of the vulnerability, with some rather sensationally advising players to immediately uninstall the game lest they get sucked into the Matrix, or something.

Respawn was quick to assure players that the only foreseeable risk is that your game might crash. We last heard from the studio at 10:35pm ET on Wednesday, September 8. At the time, the studio advised that "our engineers believe that we're dealing with a simple exploit that can be used to crash games. We do not believe there are any more serious risks to affected players or their machines.

This isn't the first time this year Respawn games have seen some foul play. Just a few months ago, Apex Legends was hacked by a group of Titanfall hackers protesting the amount of hacking afflicting the original game. This oxymoronic incident followed a free weekend for Titanfall 2, which saw the criminally underrated FPS hit a new peak for concurrent players , stoking the demand for tighter security within the game's small but loyal community. It's unclear if the current exploit is in any way related to this back-and-forth, or if it's just old-fashioned hackers doing their thing. We've reached out to Respawn for additional details and will update our reporting if we hear back.