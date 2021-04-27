Three's unlimited data SIM only deals are ready for a post-lockdown world

Treating yourself to a new phone or a SIM only deal over the last year hasn't been much of a priority with us spending so much time indoors. Things are looking up lately though, and with the weather turning around too we'll be hopefully spending much more time out and about.

And your data use on your phone is bound to rise too, so it's a good thing Three mobile has a pair of outstanding SIM deals live right now. The unlimited data deal has really caught our eye, but in all fairness, there's a cheaper 30GB offer that might be the best value. 30GB is a lot of data and more than enough for most users for a bit of movie streaming, quite a lot of music and web/socials browsing. Both of the offers today come with unlimited texts and calls as standard.

Three is still running its 'Go Binge' incentive on SIM only plans with 12GB or more of data too. This basically lets you stream the following apps without eating into any of your data allowances: Netflix, Apple Music, TV Player, Snapchat, Soundcloud and Deezer.

If you're looking for a SIM deal for lots of high-res streaming though across a range of apps, then maybe the Unlimited data plan is the way to go. If you might be looking at a return to a semi-regular commute, this is very much worth considering.

SIM only deals are ideal for people happy with their current phone who are now (or soon to be) out of contract. Or if you've had your eye on a new phone and just want to pay for it upfront yourself without it being attached to a contract, this is the way to go.

Today's best SIM only deals

Three SIM only | 12 months | Unlimited data, texts and calls | £16 a month

This is the big one, with no limits on how much data you can use each month. Not so long ago, we would have expected such a deal to cost double this amount even at Three. Unlimited data from the likes of o2 and EE would set you back much more too.

View Deal

Unlimited data really does unleash your phone's capabilities and you'll never have to worry about going over your allowances and incurring a hefty bill again. Apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook can really chew through your allotted gigabytes nowadays, so not having to curb your streaming, downloading and browsing is a real eye-opener, especially if you regularly find yourself away from Wi-Fi's sweet embrace. An unlimited data SIM only offer is great if you want to create a hotspot for your laptop or tablet to connect to when away from home too.

And if you're thinking of picking up a 5G-ready phone, this SIM only deal is ideal as the Three network is the biggest provider of the new superfast signal that frankly blows 4G out of the water.

Why else choose a Three SIM only deal?

In addition to that unbeatable price per gigabyte (we've checked), Three has one of the widest-reaching networks in the UK and of course, you can port over your existing phone number. And like we said earlier, if you're thinking of picking up a 5G phone anytime soon, Three is the biggest 5G provider in the UK and these SIM only deals mean you're 5G-ready too.

Want to use your phone abroad when the world opens up again? Of course, you can use your allowances in Europe, but that's fairly standard across most data providers now. However, Three users also get coverage outside of the EU without having to pay for an additional bolt-on. We're talking prime holiday destinations too like the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Peru, Hong Kong and more with 71 countries covered around the world.

If you're in the market for a new mobile too, check out our list of the best gaming phones for some inspiration. And if you'd like to top up your security and privacy options on all your favourite connected devices, be sure to take a quick look at our roundups of the best antivirus and best VPN.