Three GTA games get ray tracing thanks to fan mod

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas now support ray tracing thanks to some loyal fans.

The work comes from GTARenderHook , and first reported on by The Gamer, where a whole bunch of new mods were released for the three GTA games. The mods, when downloaded, apply new and improved visuals, including ray traced shadows and reflections.

The difference in lighting and reflections when applied, compared to the original, looks great and way better than expected. Shop windows and dance floors light up, and bring the three GTA games to life.

GTA III/VC/SA Ray Traced Shadow and Reflections powered by GTA Renderhookcredit:https://t.co/WEs5SEshv4https://t.co/hp3Xqj8fK7 pic.twitter.com/Xs30A3Fd4jNovember 26, 2020

This looks as close as we’re gonna get to a GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas remaster at the moment. Who knows perhaps Rockstar games will take some inspiration from the fans and release remastered versions in the future.

In the meantime, Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 was revealed to be “ expanded and enhanced ” earlier this year and is reportedly coming 2021.

Recently, fans allegedly found a Grand Theft Auto 6 tease in a GTA Online trailer. The evidence is of a video posted by Rockstar which seems to show night-vision drone footage of a compound. At the bottom of the video, fans spotted coordinates that seem to point towards a GTA 6 tease. Rockstar Games have yet to confirm they are even developing a sixth Grand Theft Auto, but it’s fun to speculate.