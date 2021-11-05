This external PS5 SSD deal is an easy way to get extra storage and beat the winter sales

External PS5 SSD deals might be the best way to get your setup in order right now - and this deal at Amazon provides that very opportunity! And that's before the actual Black Friday PS5 SSD deals start!

The particular highlights today are external PS5 SSD deals and feature some of the best ones going - and a perennially favorite HDD. Cutting right to it, you can get the WD BLACK P50 external SSD for only $189.99 right now (down from $250) which is its second-lowest ever price. This is a hell of a PS5 external hard drive deal and is probably the best one to get if you need something now, and want to ensure you avoid any disappointment.

Or you could try the Samsung T5 SSD for just $119.99 (down from $130) if you're OK shaving a bit of the sheer speed off the performance off of your drive. Or, if you fancy maximizing your capacity-to-buck value, then the WD My Passport 4TB drive is down to $88 (down from $120).

If you've managed to get your hands on PS5 stock or not this year, incorporating a PS5 SSD or one of the best PS5 external hard drives into your setup is absolutely one of the best purchases you can make.

External PS5 SSD deals right now

Save $60 - One of the best and most popular external PS5 SSDs. And for good reason: its performance is awesome, it's strong and robust, has Western Digital pedigree, and it'll future-proof you for a while. This is its second-lowest ever price too, so now is a great time to strike if you want to beat the sales madness. View Deal

Save $10 - This is a quality PS5 SSD to get into your setup. While some of the latest drives will claim higher speeds (which largely become irrelevant at a certain point) the Samsung T5's overall package is attractive here: great capacity, quality design, robust build, reliable performance, and a top console companion.

Save $32 - HDDs offer bang for buck value that SSDs just can't yet. And so if you're looking for the most cost effective way of playing PS4 games on your PS5, or storing your PS5 games externally, then something like the awesome WD My Passport could be the one for you. View Deal

The WD BLACK P50 is an extremely premium external SSD and will make light work of any duties thrown its way. The drive is as close as you can get to having a superfast NVMe SSD plugged straight into the USB port, and its speeds show that: up to 2000 MB/s read speeds. This will have you enjoying your PS4 games like they were installed on some internal storage.

The Samsung is slightly more modest in its speeds, offering read speeds of up to 540MB/s but it's so reliable and quick, you'll still have a tough time even looking at your phone while you fast travel or loads games to from booting. And, it's got Samsung's premier levels of overall quality when it comes to design and build quality - this thing is sleek AF and also fits in the palm of your hand!

Lastly, while the WD My Passport cannot even nearly compete on speeds with the two SSDs here, it does offer a whopping 4TB of space for way less than the others. This has long been a favourite of ours and is often near the top of our best PS4 external hard drive guide too such is its quality and staying power.

Keen to stay abreast of the latest PS5 SSD deals? Then check out the deals and prices below which will update every 30 minutes no matter where you are.

