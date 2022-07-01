This mighty Xbox Series X looks exactly like Mjolnir from Thor: Love & Thunder

This mighty Xbox Series X looks exactly like Mjolnir from Thor: Love and Thunder.

The regular version of the Xbox Series X looks pretty sleek, albeit a bit like a mini-fridge, but you could have one that's grey, has a handle and is the spitting image of Thor's hammer. Microsoft is offering the chance to win this lovely limited edition Mjolnir-inspired hardware as part of a sweepstakes tie-in to promote the new Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to a tweet by Xbox, to be in win a chance of winning this epic prize, all you have to do is follow Xbox on Twitter and retweet its promotional post, including the hashtag #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes. The competition is open now and runs until Friday, July 21. You must be 18 or over to enter or have the consent of a parent or legal guardian. All of the rules for entering, along with the various terms and conditions, can be found here (opens in new tab).

The Xbox Series X is looking a little different after a bit of love and thunder. Follow @Xbox and RT with #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this epic Mjolnir-themed Series X. Best of luck! Ages 18+. Ends 7/21/22. Full rules here: https://t.co/1KilI1KnGy pic.twitter.com/P2pOltFEQGJuly 1, 2022 See more

There's no denying that it would be very tempting to pretend to be Thor, but we'd highly advise against lifting the console and swinging it around if you are lucky enough to win.

Initial reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder have been extremely positive, with those who've seen it claiming it "blows every other Marvel movie out of the water, and doubles down on the Ragnarok charm."

If you are the worthy recipient of the Mjolnir-looking prize, you'll need lots of great titles to play on it, and we've got all of the best Xbox Series X games right here.