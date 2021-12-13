This is the best Oculus Quest 2 deal we've seen since Black Friday

If you missed out on the fantastic Oculus Quest 2 deals of last month, it's worth checking out this new bundle offer from Currys. You can pick up the headset itself (worth £299), the Elite Strap (worth £49.99) and the carry case (worth £49) for just £347 right now - that's a saving of £50 down from the £397 price all together.

We haven't seen Oculus Quest 2 deals this good since Black Friday, when a £50 gift card was available with the purchase of a headset at a range of retailers. Considering you're picking up two accessories for the price of one, this discount is just as strong. That's surprising, considering we weren't expecting to see similar savings on such a high-demand item in the last few weeks of the year.

We've grown accustomed to only saving money on the powerful tether-free headset through bundles, but savings this high are particularly rare. Considering just how popular this device is right now, we wouldn't wait too long to pounce. You can also claim free next day delivery at Currys using promo code FNDDGAMING at checkout and you're getting up to five months of Apple Music, Arcade, and News+ with this offer as well.

You'll find more information on this bundle below, but we're also rounding up more Oculus Quest 2 deals further down the page as well.

Oculus Quest 2 | Elite Strap | Carry Case | £397 £347 at Currys

Save £50 - There's plenty of value packed into this Oculus Quest 2 deal. The £299 headset has come packed with the £49 carry case and the £49 Elite Strap for just £347 - that means you're getting a free accessory here. That's not a bundle we see every day, and this is a particularly popular product so we wouldn't recommend waiting too long here.



More of today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals

The bundle above is the best Oculus Quest 2 deal on the market right now, but it's likely to shift quickly. If you've missed out, or you're after the headset by itself, you'll find all the lowest prices from your favourite retailers just below.

