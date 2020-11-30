This is a great cheap gaming PC deal for UK folks - for less than £500

A cheap gaming PC deal that gets you a genuinely good machine for less than 500 quid?! No, I don't believe you. That's what I'd say, but here we are. If you were strapped for a cash and wanted a new machine, or were looking for your first gaming PC, then there wouldn't be many better offers in the UK Cyber Monday gaming PC deals this year. For just £499.99, you can get a 1650 Super-powered PC from Lenovo. Exquisite.

This really is a great starting point or budget machine generally. You might lose some of that immediate satisfaction from building your own PC, but getting one built by experts (a trusted name, no less) and it coming with a warranty are all great plus points.

This is the meat and potatoes of the bargain to be had: for just £499.99 - after using the code CYBERMONDAY - you can get one of Lenovo's IdeaCentre PCs with an i3-1011 processor, a GTX 1650 Super graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD from Lenovo UK themselves. This is a very reasonable price considering the bang for buck here.

While these might be entry-level components, they are still pretty new. The processor is a 'lowly' i3, but it's a new 10th gen Intel processor, for example. Similarly, the graphics card is 'only' a 1650 Super, yet that's still one of Nvidia's newest budget cards. In fact, the graphics card and the processor come to the best part of 300 quid on their own, so getting the rest of the components, the build, and the warranty and after-purchase support for around £200 is a deal and a half.

Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 14 gaming PC | Intel i3-10100 CPU | GTX 1650 Super GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | just £499.99 at Lenovo UK

It's a real bargain price for a solid gaming PC to get someone going in the world of PC gaming. You might want to tinker with a few things in the future but it's a solid baseline, and great for that price. Remember the code CYBERMONDAY - though it should be added automatically.View Deal

Although we don't know too much about the make of the motherboard, power supply, etc, the machine comes from Lenovo so can be trusted, and you'll bag that one year warranty, which always helps with peace of mind.

All in all, this is an exceptionally good price for a decent gaming PC. It's not a mega powerhouse, but it won't struggle with any modern games either.

Fill out your research on gaming machines by checking out our guide to the best gaming PCs going.