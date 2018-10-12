This Harry Potter Funko advent calendar is the most magical countdown to Christmas

If you're a Harry Potter fan, Fantastic Beasts fan, or just like the idea of counting down to Christmas with characters and critters from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, Funko has got a present for you: a Hogwart's-themed advent calendar holding 24 miniature Funko Pop figures. It's just $54.99 on Amazon .

Funko Pocket Pop! Harry Potter advent calendar for $54.99 on Amazon: Count down the days until Christmas with an advent calendar featuring miniature collectibles from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.

Never heard of an advent calendar? They date back to the 1800s and are essentially a combination between a storage container and a calendar. Every day on the calendar is a small box, and opening it reveals something inside. Ever seen National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation? That's an advent calendar. Some advent calendars open to reveal a tableau of art, while others hide chocolates and other treats or, in the case of the Harry Potter Funko one, small toys.

Read more The 25 best Christmas movies to watch this festive season

Just note these are from Funko's Pocket Pop! line, meaning each figure is about an inch to an inch and a half tall - they aren't the larger Funko Pop! figures you may be used to. That being said, it's still a fantastic deal; a Dumbledore Pocket Pop! keychain costs $7, so buying each character individually would end up being more than $100 more expensive than this calendar.

Plus, this way you get to give yourself or a loved one a small stocking stuffer every day from December 1 to 24. It's like The Twelve Days of Christmas, but twice as long and all about Harry Potter! On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a cloak of invisibility...