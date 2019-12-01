Save $600 on a seriously powerful gaming laptop, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar II

No one is pretending that $1,400 is pocket change, but it is a serious bargain when applied to a gaming laptop that will run the latest games at high framerates without breaking a sweat. The ASUS ROG Strix Scar II might be an investment, but it's one of the best prices we've seen on an RTX 2070 and Core i7-8750H gaming laptop. It's one of the most powerful Cyber Monday gaming PC deals we've seen.

Not tempted by this titan? Check out all of the best Cyber Monday game deals we've found in our hub.

Current retailer Cyber Monday hubs:

Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Newegg | Jet | B&H Photo

ASUS is a reputable brand name for top tier gaming laptops and the ROG Strix Scar II is no exception. The RTX 2070 is one of the best graphics cards on the market right now, and the 17.3" screen is more than big enough to enjoy the latest games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Borderlands 3.

The 512GB SSD means that you'll be able to get a number of games installed before it fills up, and they'll all run at uber fast speeds. Yes, that is the technical term. Packing so many brilliant specs into a small package does mean it's a weighty beast however, coming in at 6.4lbs. We'd recommend taking it on trips where you don't have to physically carry it yourself — don't try and lug this monster on a camping trip. If you're using it at home, you can hook it up to any desktop monitors too, for a couple of added screens.

Seriously, this is a bargain price for a chonky machine, both in terms of power and size. Perfect for anyone looking to jump into PC gaming, or someone looking for an upgrade on their existing laptop. It's also got ten USB ports for all the peripherals.

Cyber Monday game deals from across the web