These Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League mugshots show our "heroes" at their lowest

While we're still waiting for our first look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay, we're getting some early looks at how the characters themselves will likely appear.

Developer Rocksteady Games - best known for its Batman: Arkham trilogy - has been teasing out mughosts of this particular version of the Suicide Squad's main characters in recent weeks. Today it put out a prison pic of King Shark in his Belle Reve attire (that's a prison for superpowered individuals in the DC Universe) with a caption referencing Amanda Waller, who is the government overseer of Suicide Squad.

"Where is Waller? Tell her I do not belong here." pic.twitter.com/RUJQzl8qdxDecember 1, 2020

Before that we got a look at a pair of Arkham Asylum inmates: Digger "Captain Boomerang" Harkness, who is all about those eponymous puns…

"I'll be back! I always come back!" pic.twitter.com/td2TnjC04FNovember 26, 2020

...and Harleen "Harley Quinn" Quinzel, who is an old hand at this whole "being institutionalized" thing by now. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in the same universe as the Arkham series , so this is the same Harley Quinn we first met in Arkham Asylum then saw deal with the death of the Joker in her own, uh, not entirely healthy ways.

"You guys still do Taco Tuesday in this joint or what?" pic.twitter.com/s61c92pq2CNovember 19, 2020

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2022, so it may be a while yet before we get to see what the game actually looks like while it's running. If the character models in the mugshots are the same ones that are going to be used in the game, I'm already impressed. Look at all the detail in Captain Boomerang's broken nose alone!