These snazzy gold and white PS5 controllers are only for PlayStation employees

Sony's making gold and white PS5 controllers, but the only way to get one is by being part of the team that launched the console.

PlayStation product design manager Joey Rabbitt posted about the extremely luxe-looking controller in a public LinkedIn post . Rabbit was the lead designer on the new PS5 app, and was also given a special plaque and launch team apparel by Sony. The greatest prize, however, and the one that PlayStation fans are the most likely to start salivating over, is that PS5 Launch Team controller.

From the one image of the controller Rabbitt shared, we can see it has a metallic gold-colored bottom plate. The plate's left handle proudly bears a "PS5 Launch Team" label. Aside from the gold-colored plate (I'm assuming it's not real gold) and its label, it appears to be a standard PS5 controller. Hopefully Rabbitt has already put in a few rounds of Call of Duty: Warzone on this thing. Even if you lose, with that thing in your hands you'd still feel like a winner.

Sony still hasn't announced any plans to start selling alternative PS5 controller colors for anybody outside of the PlayStation organization. The distinct two-tone design of the controller makes the possibilities seem even more endless than they were for DualShock 4, but we'll have to wait and see what Sony has planned. For the time being, unofficial PS5 controller covers are popping up with a variety of color options - and a custom PS5 faceplate company is back for a third time after legal threats from Sony.