These small details about the Night King's eyes in Game of Thrones season 8 could hint that he's godly, or has lived many lives

Time to get lost in the bright blue eyes of the Night King, and no, I don’t mean in a isn't-he-dreamy kind of way. Entertainment Weekly released a whole 16 covers to mark their Game of Thrones season 8 issue, and one of them is of the (literally) cold-hearted Night King.

He looks as enigmatic and intimidating as ever, but if you pay special attention to his eyes you’ll see that inside each one is a seven-pointed star. Roll up your sleeves, because it’s time to theorise what the hell that could mean, and whether it hints that the Night King is an agent of the Seven - the gods worshipped by most of Westeros - or if he's lived many lives...

Eye see you

First, let’s take a closer look at those bright blue orbs so you can see what I’m talking about.

Now let’s see those peepers way up close and count those points.

Seven points. There’s also those strange circles with black dots in them too, but I’ll get back to them in a bit. The seven-pointed star is the symbol of the Faith of the Seven, a god worshipped by most of Westeros that was brought to the isle by the Andals, so the Night King having their symbol in his eyes could imply that he’s linked with them in some way. The most obvious part of the god (The Seven are all technically one god that has many faces) that he’d represent would presumably be The Stranger, the deity which represents death and the unknown.

As the Night King commands hordes of the dead, this link pretty much explains itself. Then there's also the fact that he’s also an unknown force whose motives and reasoning are alien to the core characters of Game of Thrones. But what if instead of being a malevolent force, the Night King is restoring balance to Westeros?

The Stranger is as important to the Seven as its other, widely-worshipped faces, and it might be time for Westeros to be culled. Cersei blew up the Sept of Baelor and killed hundreds of innocent civilians, Daenerys overthrew the slavemasters of Meereen, the Dothraki have crossed the biggest stretch of poison water (the ocean) in living memory, Jon Snow has been resurrected from the dead, and, oh yeah, there are frickin’ dragons flying around.

We’re seeing Westeros go through an era of upheaval and change, and maybe the gods see all that’s happening and think it’s about time that the land got a fresh start. The Night King, with his powers over the dead and winter, could be the the perfect agent of change for the Seven. Wiping out humanity from Westeros might usher it into a new era, even if it's a very cutthroat means to an end.

Many eyes, many lives?

Or you could completely ignore those seven points if you want, and just focus on the fact that it looks like there are many different eyes hidden in his own. Look closely at them and you can see multiple blue irises with pupils inside (blue circles with black dots in them, basically).

One of the biggest Game of Thrones theories is that Bran is the Night King, and now that he’s the Three-Eyed Raven he’s officially seen through time, and has used his warging ability to possess lots of different beings (Hodor, Summer, and ravens so far). Could it be that all those irises in the Night King’s eyes actually represent the different people he’s warged into? Although Bran has only warged into one human, it might hint that he’s going to do it a lot more if becoming the Night King is his destiny…

