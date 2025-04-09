Daredevil: Born Again features a neat visual Easter egg whenever Bullseye appears – and it contrasts perfectly with Matt Murdock

Feeling blue?

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8.

Bullseye returned in the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again to settle some unfinished business with the Fisks. Not only do we find out more about his role in Foggy's death, but we also see him escape prison and wind up at a ball hosted by Kingpin and his wife.

The most dramatic moment of the episode comes when he fires straight at Fisk, but Marvel fans have also picked up on some other interesting visual cues that accompany him. In several of Benjamin Poindexter's scenes, a blue hue overlaps the frame. Some examples include when he kills the medical team at the prison and when he lines up his gun at the end of the episode. Check some of the shots out below.

Viewers have been trying to work out what the meaning of these moments could be. One suggested that the lighting changes whenever he locks in on his target. "LOVE the blue lighting change whenever Dex locks in on something Bullseye, that's such an inspired idea," they wrote.

Meanwhile, another pointed out how it perfectly contrasts with Matt Murdock's red hues as well as how the aspect ratio changes when his Daredevil senses trigger. "I didn't even think of it like that. I just figured blue filter for bullseye," they tweeted. "But the locking in/fading into blue perfectly juxtaposes the zoom in for Daredevil's senses." A third agreed adding: "Beautiful contrast with Matt's red."

Whatever the real reason, it's a neat visual addition that the creators have hidden in the show. It's also one that we could see repeated in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again season finale, which airs on Disney Plus next week.

For more, check out our guides to the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule and our verdict with the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

See more TV Shows News
Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online.

