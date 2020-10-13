These Prime Day smartwatch deals are the perfect chance to get wearable tech for less

Now then, if you've been eyeing up a smartwatch deal this autumn then these offers are right up your street. As part of the wider Amazon Prime Day deals, you can save money on both Samsung's smartwatch and Apple's wearable wrist tech too. There'a whole bunch of them with discounts so plenty to choose from too.

There are slightly more Samsung smartwatches on offer but that means the savings span the entire range, giving you plenty of options. There's even a discount on the latest and greatest Watch 3, released only recently!

Powering the Watch 3 is Samsung's own Tizen OS, which is separate from Android, alongside a very long battery life, the full array of health monitoring, and fitness tracking. There are also more than 50,000 watch faces on offer and Samsung says it has "military-grade" durability. Nice. Get yours for £370 right now.

As a result of the Watch 3 now being out in the wild, the previous iteration of the Galaxy Watch (the 46mm one) - and the one I own and wear every day - has seen a price cut too; it's now at £199 at Amazon which is the lowest (I think) since last year's Black Friday deals. Regardless, it's a great price for sure and I can wholeheartedly recommend it.

On the Apple-shaped side of things, there are some great offerings on their slightly older series, and in the form of the Apple Watch Series 3. Two sizes are on offer here today but it's the 38mm variant for just £195 that's caught our eye. The Watch Series 3 might be slightly 'old' but it still oozes Apple quality so getting one for less is still a great deal and ideal if you have an iPhone and want to dive into smartwatches for the first time.

It can do basically anything you want, from tracking runs, heart rates, to taking calls, displaying notifications, and so on. On top of all that, the Watch Series 3 is waterproof, includes Siri for voice commands, can control your iPhone's camera, has Apple Pay, unlocks your Mac, and has a range of stylish bands (both from Apple and third-parties) that can match whatever mood, outfit, or style you're going for that day.

Check out the full highlights below and there's a good chance you'll find a great match.

Prime Day Samsung Smartwatch Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | £419 £370 at Amazon

A saving of nearly £50 is amazing value so soon after this excellent smartwatch was released a few months ago. The 45mm version of Samsung's best smartwatch comes with additional battery life and is the one we'd go for. You're also getting health monitoring, LTE, GPS, message alerts, music playback (via your Bluetooth headphones) and a range of other high-end features found in competitor watches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch | 46mm Bluetooth | £199 at Amazon

I have this smartwatch and it's great. Lots of features and apps, a good size, and a three-day battery life. This still often sells for near it's original £300 price mark, and despite the price fluctuating wildly in recent months, this is still a super low and great price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch | 42mm Bluetooth | Midnight Black | £179 at Amazon UK

This is a great deal for the smaller of the smartwatches that Samsung has in its repertoire - below the brand-new Galaxy Watch 3, that is. The Rose Gold version is at the same price too if that's more your style.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 | 40mm Bluetooth | Aqua Black | £189 at Amazon UK

The smaller version of the Watch Active2 is basically the same and will suit anyone who is worried about having a large smartwatch on their wrist. Once again the Pink Gold equivalent is on offer at the same price too.

Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 | 38mm | £195 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a fantastic first smartwatch that can also be a great upgrade from older versions of the Watch or Android-powered devices. It comes in silver or space grey with either white or black Sports Bands. If you're an iPhone user and looking to get into smartwatches, this is hundreds cheaper than the new 6 series and still a great buy in 2020.

Apple Watch Series 3 | 42mm | £219 at Amazon

If you have a slighter bigger wrist, this is the version for you: 4mm isn't a world of difference, but it definitely shows on the larger display. This is one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for this version, too.View Deal

