Go big or go home with these monster SSDs - save over £300 on some of the best Prime Day deals

Prime Day SSD offerings were always going to be a big player this summer. And 'big' is the keyword here: right now you can get some absolutely massive SSDs for a fraction of their retail prices. While it might feel hard to get a cheap SSD deal at the best of times, these portable SSD Prime Day deals feature heavily slashed prices on some monster drives, making them a lot more affordable.

Because these SSDs have the versatility of being portable, you can use them for a number of different applications. Attach one to your PC or Mac and you'll have more than enough space for even the most extensive game, music, and video libraries, while attaching one to your PS5 or Xbox Series X means you can download all the games in your collection and have them ready to play directly or quickly transfer to the internal drive as required. If you're planning to upgrade your console then make sure you check out all the other Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Xbox Series X deals available.

Kicking things off we have the SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB Portable NVMe SSD, which offers speeds of up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds and has been reduced from £428.99 down to £269.99. With this you'll also get a drive that is housed in a case that can protect during drops of up to 2 meters and is both water and dust-resistant, meaning your data is safe in all but the most extreme of circumstances.

Next up we have the WD My Passport 4TB Portable NVMe SSD, which has a similarly massive £311 discount this Prime Day to reduce it from £745.99 to just £434.99. With comparably fast 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds it's certainly no slouch, while the sleek Space Grey metal case not only looks stylish but provides shock and vibration resistance plus drop protection up to 2 meters.

Finally, there's the WD_Black P50 4TB Portable NVMe SSD, which is specifically aimed at gamers and commands a somewhat higher price tag, being reduced from £857.99 to £599.99 and saving you £258. There is a good reason for this additional cost, however, as it offers blisteringly rapid transfer speeds of up to 2000MB/s, making it almost twice as fast as the other 4TB drives on offer here. You also get a forged aluminium cover with this one, making it shock-resistant as you transport your games around.

Portable SSD deals

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable NVMe SSD | 4TB | £434.99 £269.99 at Amazon (save £159)

This is a healthy investment, but the returns are terrific. This is just one of the best storage solutions you can get generally, let alone in a drive that's designed to be as robust and portable as this one. A great deal.View Deal

WD My Passport Portable NVMe SSD | 4TB | £746 £434.99 at Amazon (save £311!)

If you're looking to make a healthy investment in storage this Prime Day then this could be the deal for you, offering SSD performance and large capacity from a reputable maker at a huge discount. You can also make big savings on the 2TB version for £209.99, the 1TB option is down to £109.99, and you can grab 500GB for only £69.99.View Deal

WD_Black P50 NVMe SSD Game Drive | 4TB | £858 £599.99 at Amazon (save £258)

The P50 continues to be one of our favourite external hard drives, as it provides super fast 2000MB/s NVMe SSD performance packed into a solid, almost-armour-plated case to fully protect your games. In addition to offering 30% off the 4TB behemoth this Prime Day, the 1TB is reduced to £164.99, and there's a third off the 500GB at just £99.99.View Deal

See more portable SSD deals at Amazon US | Amazon UK

Don't forget that although these are all SSDs, you (currently) won't be able to run PS5 or Xbox Series X games from them directly as these can only be played from the internal SSD. However, both consoles allow you to store your new-gen games on an external drive to free up space internally, and if you pick one of these portable SSDs then the super fast transfer speeds mean you'll be able to move your games around to where they're needed in no time.

Don't miss our roundup of the best Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day laptop deals as we're expecting a wide range of excellent deals throughout the 48-hour sales event.