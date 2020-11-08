The Witcher season 2 stops filming as four people involved with the production test positive for COVID-19

The Witcher season 2 has been forced to stop production once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filming – which is currently underway just outside London at the Arborfield Studios – has stopped after four members of the production team tested positive for the virus over the weekend. As Deadline reports, the positive test results now mean Netflix has halted production while it carries out "an isolated round of testing of everyone involved in the show".

According to Deadline, "those impacted have been isolated and are not among lead cast".

The Witcher season 2 cast and crew are being understandably cautious when it comes to filming. Henry Cavill recently posted an update saying that he will be shifting from scenes in Yorkshire to a more controlled studio environment for the time being.

As we reported a couple of days back, The Witcher season 2 is filling up The Continent like never before. Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju will play newcomer Nivellen in the Netflix series and now there’s sightings of several characters from the first season, confirming they're also showing up next year.

Stregobor actor Lars Mikkelsen, MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) have been spotted on-location alongside Yennefer actor Anya Chalotra. Curiously, another unnamed actor is also there – perhaps hinting at a new character waiting to be introduced.

The Witcher season 2 is still tentatively pencilled in for 2021. Before then, we should be getting a Vesemir-centric animated film , Nightmare of the White Wolf, and a prequel series has also been announced .