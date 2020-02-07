The Witcher Netflix series will reportedly include one of the games’ most intimidating monsters in season 2

The Witcher Netflix series could feature something that might make even Geralt of Rivia run for the hills in season 2 – and it’s set to have “serious consequences” for a character.

Sources close to Redanian Intelligence indicate Leshen will appear in the upcoming season and will even come face to face with an unnamed character who, if the report rings true, might come off worse for wear.

Those who have played The Witcher 3 will be very familiar with the tree-like Leshen, the towering stag-faced dickheads that sought to make your life a misery from here to Novigrad.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Standing at roughly ten-feet tall, with a nightmarish animal skull for a face and antlers protruding out the top of its head, Geralt faces off with several Leshen during the course of Wild Hunt. Most battles will see the player also having to fend off the murder of crows and pack of wolves controlled by the forest spirit, though we’re unlikely to see how it translates to television until the show’s 2021 return.

News of the Leshen laying down roots, though, is certainly welcome. If The Witcher Netflix series had a failing, it’s the lack of beasts and bruising creatures on offer in the first eight episodes. Outside of a handful of CGI fights starring Henry Cavill’s Geralt, the renowned monster hunter didn’t, well, do much in the way of monster hunting.

The Witcher season 2 is still some way off, but ICYMI: a prequel Netflix movie, starring Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, is currently in the works and set for release later this year.

Bulk up your watchlist with some of the best shows on Netflix.